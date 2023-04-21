Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 357,943 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,943 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in EVgo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter.

EVgo Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 43,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,680. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

