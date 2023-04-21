Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 65,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for about 0.8% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roblox by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Roblox by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,120,328. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. 1,849,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,308,532. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

