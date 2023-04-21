Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.02. The company had a trading volume of 197,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,172. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.88.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.