Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
Roivant Sciences Price Performance
Shares of ROIVW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 2,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.55.
