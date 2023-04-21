Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of PGNY opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,650. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Progyny by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

