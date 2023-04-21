Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Financial Analysis

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and 9 Meters Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $6.81 million 1,354.50 -$141.75 million ($3.48) -55.77 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$43.77 million ($3.24) -0.37

Risk and Volatility

9 Meters Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prometheus Biosciences. Prometheus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Prometheus Biosciences has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences -2,081.83% -43.38% -37.05% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -254.13% -119.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prometheus Biosciences and 9 Meters Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 6 4 0 2.40 9 Meters Biopharma 0 3 3 0 2.50

Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $148.70, suggesting a potential downside of 23.38%. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus target price of $20.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1,637.50%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Prometheus Biosciences.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma beats Prometheus Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. The company also develops PR600, an anti-tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1100, an anti-cytokine receptor mAb for IBD and other immune-mediated diseases; PR1800, an anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. It has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

