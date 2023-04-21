Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.