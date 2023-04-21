Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Prysmian Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRYMY stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Prysmian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1954 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Prysmian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

