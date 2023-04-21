Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares Up 329,900%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 329,900% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.