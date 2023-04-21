Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn ($1.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $207.23 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 313.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

