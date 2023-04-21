Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Cigna Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cigna Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.86. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

CI stock opened at $255.78 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.41.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

