QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

