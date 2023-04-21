Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Shares Down 3.3%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 401,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,987,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline consists of COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

