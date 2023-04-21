Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $65.89 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010255 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025869 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000871 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

