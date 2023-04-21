Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,160 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.85.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.36 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

