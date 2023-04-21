Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

