Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Booking by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Booking by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Booking stock opened at $2,660.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,539.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2,207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,721.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.