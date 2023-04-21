Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Covea Finance raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 398,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,705,000 after purchasing an additional 199,107 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $189.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.