Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.71.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $454.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.66 and a 200-day moving average of $491.23. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

