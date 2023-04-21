Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 8,055 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $78.66.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

