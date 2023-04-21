Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 654 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 89,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $100.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

