Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,940,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,424,000 after purchasing an additional 859,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

