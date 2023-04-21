Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Head to Head Contrast

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 3.46 -$3.56 million ($0.30) -2.84 RCI Hospitality $267.62 million 2.57 $46.04 million $4.89 15.23

Analyst Ratings

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reborn Coffee and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 545.54%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.94%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% RCI Hospitality 16.57% 21.01% 9.64%

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Reborn Coffee on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

