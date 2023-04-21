Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crane (CR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crane (NYSE: CR):

4/19/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Crane had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Crane was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.

3/18/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Crane was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2023 – Crane was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE CR opened at $77.27 on Friday. Crane has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

