Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of REED stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.61. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 12,036.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

