Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $885.00 at TD Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $875.00 to $885.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $842.71.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $798.10 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $783.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 33.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,890,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,678,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,414,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.