Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.60

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.60 and traded as high as $37.48. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 351,432 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.