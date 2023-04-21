Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

FE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

