Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.54

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$92.54 and last traded at C$92.30, with a volume of 193072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.67.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.6933905 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.732 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 68.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.