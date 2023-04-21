Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €272.80 ($296.52) and last traded at €270.20 ($293.70). Approximately 144,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €269.90 ($293.37).

RHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €310.00 ($336.96) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €306.00 ($332.61) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($293.48) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €255.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €211.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

