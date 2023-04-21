Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,986.80 ($24.59) and last traded at GBX 1,985 ($24.56). Approximately 2,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,980 ($24.50).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,984.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,939.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 29.25 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -513.48%.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

