River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Trading 2.3% Higher

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 153.40 ($1.90). Approximately 9,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.86).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.29. The firm has a market cap of £49.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.91.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

