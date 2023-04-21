Robert Dennehy Sells 3,250 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 565,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,580. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

