Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Morphic Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
MORF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
