Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morphic Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

