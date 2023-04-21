Robert W. Baird Raises Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $43.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.90.

Premier stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Premier by 260.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

