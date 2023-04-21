Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $489.64 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $1,991.53 or 0.07305615 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $489.64 million and $4.16 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,058.95249373 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,494,589.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

