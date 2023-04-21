Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

