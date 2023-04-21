Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $76.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.