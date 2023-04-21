Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $130.80 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

