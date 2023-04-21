RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

RS Group Stock Performance

EENEF remained flat at $11.89 on Friday. RS Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EENEF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($12.99) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About RS Group

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

