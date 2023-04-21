Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 160,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 480,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,122 shares of company stock worth $1,310,541. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 299,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after buying an additional 365,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 848,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,394,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 491,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

