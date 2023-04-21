Russell L. Gordon Sells 11,901 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 712,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

