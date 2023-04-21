RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Sees Large Volume Increase

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 212,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 149,263 shares.The stock last traded at $17.69 and had previously closed at $17.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXST. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RxSight by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

