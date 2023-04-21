Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
SGA opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $29.75.
About Saga Communications
Featured Articles
