Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGAGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

SGA opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.