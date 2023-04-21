Salona Global Medical Device (CVE:SGD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab restated their buy rating on shares of Salona Global Medical Device (CVE:SGD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Salona Global Medical Device’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Salona Global Medical Device (CVE:SGD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.55 million for the quarter.

