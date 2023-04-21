Samsara Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,282 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 13% compared to the average daily volume of 2,016 put options.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.04. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $707,434.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,222.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $707,434.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,222.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,318,857 shares of company stock worth $99,032,854. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

