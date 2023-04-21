Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stephens

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

