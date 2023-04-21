Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $34.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 217,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 281,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 39,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.