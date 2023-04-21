SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Down 24.3%

Shares of SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) were down 24.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

SCB X Public Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

SCB X Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCB X Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCB X Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.