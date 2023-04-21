Schlumberger Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

